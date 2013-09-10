Video

A steam train has travelled from London's Victoria station to the Bluebell Railway in East Sussex for the first time in 50 years.

The Tornado, the newest steam passenger locomotive in Britain, hauled the 12-coach train via East Grinstead to the Bluebell's terminus at Sheffield Park.

The historic journey was made possible because of the completion earlier this year of the £4.5m extension of the Bluebell line from Kingscote to East Grinstead, where it joins the national rail network.

BBC South East's Robin Gibson spoke to railway enthusiast John Keohane, fireman John Pridmore, Marcus Robertson, chairman of Steam Dreams and Bluebell Railway engineer Chris White.