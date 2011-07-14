Video
Strong alcohol brewing is known to be a problem in the Boston area
Five men have been killed and another has been seriously injured in an explosion in Boston.
Emergency services were called to the Broadfield Lane Industrial Estate in Boston at about 1900 BST on Wednesday.
Police said an unidentified spirit was probably being produced illegally at the site.
Customs officials say they are determined to clamp down on the trade in illegally-distilled spirits.
Paul Murphy reports.
