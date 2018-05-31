All 72 Grenfell victims' names read out
Video

Grenfell Tower Inquiry: Names of all 72 victims read out

The names of all 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower fire have been read out at the inquiry into the blaze.

The first seven days of the inquiry have been dedicated to commemorations of the deceased, with the names read out at the end.

This was followed by a 72-second silence.

The inquiry will resume on Monday.

