How 'hero' brother comforted others
Video

Grenfell Tower inquiry: Ray 'Moses' Bernard selfless last moments

The sister of Ray 'Moses' Bernard, who died in the Grenfell Tower fire, has told the inquiry the actions leading up to his death made him a "hero".

Bernadette Bernard says seven people were found in his flat after seeking refuge and realising there was "no escape".

She suggests he probably was one of the last people to die and "would have been so alone".

  • 30 May 2018
