The brother of one of the Grenfell Tower fire victims has told the inquiry she was protecting him even in her last phone call when she did not reveal the extent of the danger she was in.

Ahmed Elgwahry said the flat that his sister Mariem and their mother had sought refuge in had "quickly become a death trap" but she did not describe how bad the fire was.

He suggested she was being selfless and "trying to keep my mum calm".