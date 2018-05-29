Skripals 'expected not to survive'

Video

Dr Stephen Jukes, the intensive care consultant who treated the Skripals a week after they arrived at the hospital, said once the nerve agent was detected “all the evidence was there that they would not survive".

Dr Jukes said on admission, the medical team suspected both were suffering an opioid overdose but that the diagnosis quickly changed to a nerve agent poisoning. Dr Jukes was speaking to Newsnight's Mark Urban.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal have since been discharged from hospital.

(Image: Stephen Dukes, credit: BBC)