Skripal medical staff concerned over poisoning

Video

Lorna Wilkinson, director of nursing at Salisbury District Hospital, has spoken of the concern she felt for the potential scale of the Skripal poisoning after policeman Nick Bailey was admitted to hospital.

Speaking to Newsnight, Ms Wilkinson recalls thinking: “Have we just gone from having two index patients to having something that actually could become all consuming and involve many casualties? Because we really didn't know at that point.”

All three patients have since been discharged from hospital.