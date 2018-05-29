Skripal poisoning: Long-term effect unclear

Video

Dr Christine Blanshard, medical director at Salisbury District Hospital, has told Newsnight it is unclear what the long-term effects of the nerve agent attack against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia will be.

Dr Blanshard said that the “total world experience” of treating people who have been poisoned with Novichok is these cases admitted to Salisbury District Hospital in early March and that “it’s safe to say we’re still learning”.

She said she was uncertain if they will be in need of long term medical assistance and care.