Grenfell Tower inquiry: 'Mehdi will never play with us ever again'
A nine-year-old girl has paid tribute to her young cousin who died in Grenfell Tower fire alongside four members of his family.
Sara Chebiouni recalled playing with Mehdi El-Wahabi and read a poem written by one of his school friends at the inquiry into the blaze.
25 May 2018
