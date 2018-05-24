Media player
Collapsed carrot? Pathetic potato? Tips to keep food fresh beyond 'best before' date
Tesco is removing "best before" labels from many of its fresh produce lines, which it says will help reduce waste.
The supermarket said this week that it will remove the advice from about 70 pre-packaged produce lines to avoid "perfectly edible food" being thrown away.
Here are five tips to help make your perishables last longer.
24 May 2018
