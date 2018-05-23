Media player
Sajid Javid says police brother was racially abused
In a speech to the Police Federation's conference, the home secretary said he understood the pressures police face because his brother is a Chief Superintendent.
He told how he had once gone out on patrol with him in Bristol, and witnessed him being racially abused.
23 May 2018
