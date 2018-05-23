'People would stare and point at me'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mum helps stop daughter being bullied for birthmark
Sophie Parker shares her story of being bullied for having a birthmark on her face. Her mum Francis stepped in and the bullying stopped.
-
23 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window