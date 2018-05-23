'I pray for death, to join my father'

Video

The son of a man killed in the Grenfell Tower fire has told an inquiry how he asks his friends "to pray that I die soon to join my father".

Hamid Ali Jafari was commemorating his father Ali Yawar Jafari, 82, who lived in flat 86 of Grenfell Tower.

He said he had never before dreamed of going to heaven, but now prays every day to meet his father again.

Joined by other members of his family, Hamid recalled walking around the remains of the tower in the days after the fire, "to share my feeling with my father".