Capturing Meghan and Harry's 'beautiful moment'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal wedding photographer on Meghan and Harry's 'beautiful moment'
Photographer Alexi Lubomirski describes working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day.
-
23 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-44218023/royal-wedding-photographer-on-meghan-and-harry-s-beautiful-momentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window