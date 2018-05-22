Manchester 'miracle's' vow to play rugby
Manchester attack: 'Miracle lad's' vow to play rugby again

Robby Potter and his girlfriend were waiting for their children in the foyer of Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017.

Despite standing within a few metres of the bomber, they both survived - but Robby spent three weeks in a coma.

One year on, he spoke to Judith Moritz about his rehabilitation and his drive to play rugby again.

