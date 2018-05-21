Grenfell victim video shown to inquiry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grenfell Tower: BBC Three documentary of Khadija Saye shown at inquiry

The public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire has been shown a BBC Three documentary made about one of the victims, artist Khadija Saye.

She was one of 72 people killed in the blaze.

The inquiry is starting with two weeks of commemorations to the victims.

  • 21 May 2018