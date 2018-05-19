Black culture at the royal wedding

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal Wedding 2018: How black culture featured
We talk to the black gospel choir, black British musician and African American preacher who took centre-stage at the royal wedding.
-
19 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window