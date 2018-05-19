Prince Harry and Meghan: The kiss

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan's first kiss
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been declared husband and wife, following a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
The couple shared their first kiss on the steps outside St George's Chapel.
19 May 2018
