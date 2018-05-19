Bishop Michael Curry: The full sermon
Royal wedding 2018: Full sermon by Bishop Michael Curry

US Episcopalian Bishop Michael Curry has delivered a passionate sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"There's power in love. Don't underestimate it," he told a congregation that included Queen Elizabeth, senior royals and celebrities at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

  • 19 May 2018
