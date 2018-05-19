Royal Wedding 2018: Cold night for campers
Video

Wedding well-wishers wake up after a cold Windsor night

The BBC's Andy Moore talks to those who spent the night sleeping in Windsor.

Tents were not allowed so they had to sleep out in the open, despite temperatures dropping down to 7C.

