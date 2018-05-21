Grenfell: Unpacking our old life

Video

The inquiry into the Grenfell fire is due to start today with tributes to the deceased.

Andreia Perestrelo and Marcio Gomes had a terrifying escape from their flat on the 21st floor of Grenfell Tower the night of the fire.

Almost one year later and they have been sent boxes of their belongings that survived.

It has taken them almost six weeks to work up the courage to open the larger boxes.

Newsnight's Katie Razzall was with them.

