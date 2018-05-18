'When we see more young men we see more crime'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe: 'When we see more young men we have seen more crime'.

Former Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe has said that in some areas where there are more young men, there can be more crime.

He was answering a question about rising levels of violent crime, while appearing on a BBC Question Time panel which also included housing minister Dominic Raab.

  • 18 May 2018
Go to next video: Hogan-Howe: 'We want to be open-minded'