How to catch the royal wedding procession
Royal wedding procession route: Where are the best locations?

There will be a carriage procession through Windsor straight after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony.

Fiona Bruce explains what will be happening and where to find the best spot on the procession route.

  • 18 May 2018
