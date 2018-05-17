Media player
Homelessness in Windsor: Has anything changed?
In December, Windsor's council leader said he wanted the town's "rough sleeping epidemic" dealt with before the royal wedding.
With only a few days to go before the royal wedding, we went back to see if the homelessness situation has changed.
17 May 2018
