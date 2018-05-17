Grenfell: More complex than cladding ban

Grenfell: Building regulations need 'whole system change'
A government review is being published into what kind of building regulations are needed in the aftermath of the Grenfell tragedy.

Dame Judith Hackitt, who is leading the view, told the Today programme that the system is broken, but said that the solution is not “as simple as banning cladding”.

