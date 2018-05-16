'You can never really get peace'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Liverpool shootings: 'You can never really get peace'

Yusuf Sonko was shot in Liverpool in June 2017. He was 18 years old.

In the past 18 months there have been five fatal shootings in Merseyside, but no one has been charged for the killings.

You can watch the full programme; Panorama: Police Under Pressure at 21:00 on 16 May on BBC One, or on iPlayer.

  • 16 May 2018
Go to next video: 'My kids don't see this side of me'