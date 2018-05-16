Windrush migrants tell of detention ordeal

Video

Two members of the Windrush generation have told Parliament's Joint Committee on Human Rights about the ordeal of being detained in an immigration centre by the Home Office.

Anthony Bryan, 60, who came to the UK from Jamaica in 1965, said officials thought he was lying about his right to be in the country.

Paulette Wilson, 61, said she could not understand why she needed to be held, while her daughter, Natalie Barnes, explained how difficult it was to obtain the documents required.