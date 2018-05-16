Meghan and Harry's graffiti makeover

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal wedding: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's graffiti makeover
Meet the street artist who's whipped out his spray can for the royal wedding – in the name of true love.
-
16 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-44134346/royal-wedding-meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-s-graffiti-makeoverRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window