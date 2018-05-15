Iran jail woman used to pressure UK - husband

Media player
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Iran jail woman 'used to pressure UK'
The husband of a British woman jailed in Iran says her case is being used by the Iranian government for political means.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was convicted of spying in 2016 and is now facing accusations that she spread propaganda against the regime.
Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, told Victoria Derbyshire the timing, in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, was no coincidence.
15 May 2018
