UK fisherman rescued after shark bite

A fisherman is in hospital after being bitten several times by a shark about 120 miles (197km) off Land's End.

The porbeagle shark had been hauled up in the nets of the Govenek of Ladram fishing boat early on Sunday.

The shark – thought to be up to 8ft (2.4m) long – bit the leg of fisherman Max Berryman as the crew tried to get it back in the water.