UK fisherman rescued after shark bite

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fisherman bitten by porbeagle shark off Cornwall coast
A fisherman is in hospital after being bitten several times by a shark about 120 miles (197km) off Land's End.
The porbeagle shark had been hauled up in the nets of the Govenek of Ladram fishing boat early on Sunday.
The shark – thought to be up to 8ft (2.4m) long – bit the leg of fisherman Max Berryman as the crew tried to get it back in the water.
-
14 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window