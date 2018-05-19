Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal wedding 2018: Live stream of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
Coverage of the ceremony from St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle and procession.
-
19 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-44114604/royal-wedding-2018-live-stream-of-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-s-weddingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window