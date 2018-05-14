'It's like when Obama became president'
Royal Wedding 2018: Black Britons on the 'Meghan effect'

After news of Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle broke, social media users seemed to be celebrating having a mixed-race member of the Royal Family.

Since then, BBC News reporter Colleen Harris has been to Coventry where she grew up, to talk to black Britons about whether the "Meghan effect" really does exist.

