Student was 'clearly in crisis'
Pippa Travis-Williams says her son Henry was "just a shell of a person" before taking his life aged 21.

He was one of 146 students who killed themselves lives in 2016.

Ms Travis-Williams was speaking to the BBC's Chi Chi Izundu.

  • 12 May 2018