Young asylum seeker 'banned from study'

More than 50 asylum seekers may have had inappropriate study restrictions imposed on them, Newsnight has found.

Two weeks before Ibrahim - not his real name - was due to sit his English language exams, he was sent a letter from the Home Office telling him he was banned from further study.

As a 19-year-old asylum seeker from North Africa living in a foreign country and speaking a new language, he says his English classes had become a lifeline.

The Home Office has said it is reviewing the cases of asylum seekers who may have been inappropriately banned from studying.