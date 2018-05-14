Meet the wedding planners: US vs UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal Wedding: Meet the US and UK wedding planners
The marriage of transatlantic couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle takes place in just a few days time.
Two wedding planners, an American and a Brit, reveal what makes a great day.
-
14 May 2018
