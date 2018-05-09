Meghan's Madame Tussauds waxwork unveiled

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meghan Markle's Madame Tussauds waxwork unveiled
Ms Markle's likeness stands next to Prince Harry's and has a replica of her engagement ring.
The display won't open to the public until the day of the royal wedding, 19 May, so here's a preview.
09 May 2018
