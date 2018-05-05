'He disappeared in handcuffs'

Video

Witness Simon McDonald has described how one of Britain's most wanted fugitives, Jamie Acourt, was arrested.

Armed officers detained Mr Acourt at the Metropolitan Sagrada Familia Gym in Barcelona on Friday afternoon.

The 41-year-old from south London is wanted by police investigating the large-scale supply of drugs.

A former suspect in Stephen Lawrence's murder in 1993, he has always denied any involvement in the killing.

Mr McDonald spoke to the BBC's Tom Burridge.