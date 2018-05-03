Windrush: Grandmother re-enters UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Windrush: Grandmother allowed re-entry after 8 years in Jamaica
A grandmother has arrived back in London after spending eight years trapped in Jamaica.
Gretel Gocan was on a visit to the country in 2010 when her passport, which showed her right to remain, was stolen and the replacement didn't have the right information.
-
03 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-43998134/windrush-grandmother-allowed-re-entry-after-8-years-in-jamaicaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window