Denise Fergus has told BBC Radio 5 live that she doesn’t agree with her ex-husband’s legal bid to end Jon Venables’ anonymity.

Robert Thompson and Jon Venables abducted, tortured and killed two-year-old James in Liverpool in 1993 when they were both aged 10.

Speaking to Anna Foster, Denise Fergus explained how lifting Venables’ anonymity would be a “total waste of time” and could make them a target for vigilantes.