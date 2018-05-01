Media player
Katrice Lee: 'My heart's been in my mouth for 37 years', dad says
Police investigating the disappearance of a Teesside toddler in Germany 36 years ago are to excavate a site close to where she was last seen.
Katrice Lee, from Hartlepool, went missing from a Naafi supermarket near Paderborn, Germany in 1981.
Katrice's father Richard Lee spoke to BBC Breakfast about the search for his daughter.
01 May 2018
