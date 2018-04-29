Pro-gamer at 13 'a dream for all kids'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Professional Fortnite gamer at 13 'a dream for all kids'

Kyle Jackson's skills have given him the chance to earn cash playing Fortnite, the hugely popular online game.

  • 29 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Bafta Games Awards: Who won big?