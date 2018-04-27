Will Trump get a frosty UK reception?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump UK visit: Will the US president get a frosty reception?
Where will the US president go and what might greet him?
-
27 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-43920930/trump-uk-visit-will-the-us-president-get-a-frosty-receptionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window