William: 'Revenge is sweet'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal wedding: William on being Harry's best man
Prince William has warned "revenge is sweet" when it comes to being his brother's best man on 19 May.
Harry, who is marrying Meghan Markle in Windsor on 19 May, was the best man when the Duke of Cambridge married Kate Middleton in 2011.
-
26 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window