Gibraltar: Does Brexit put the rock in a hard place?
The post Brexit status of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar is set to be discussed by EU leaders on Friday.

It could have big implications for Gibraltar, which gave the highest vote to remain in the EU referendum.

The BBC's Europe Reporter Gavin Lee explains what's at stake.

  • 26 Apr 2018
