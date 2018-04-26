Sympathy for sleepy Prince William

Media player
Duke of Cambridge battles sleep as he sits next to Meghan Markle
The Duke of Cambridge appeared to be struggling with a lack of sleep as he attended a service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday.
The Anzac Day memorial was his first public engagement following the birth of his third child.
26 Apr 2018
