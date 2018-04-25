Building fire safety tests 'flawed'

Video

The standard UK fire safety test of building materials fails to properly assess risk, a study conducted after the Grenfell Tower blaze suggests.

The report was commissioned by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and carried out by the Fire Protection Association (FPA).

The ABI says the findings have been given to Dame Judith Hackitt's review into building regulations and fire safety, which was set up after the Grenfell Tower disaster last June.