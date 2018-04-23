Royal couple attend Stephen Lawrence memorial
Stephen Lawrence: Service marks 25 years since death

A memorial service has been held to mark 25 years since the murder of teenager Stephen Lawrence.

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attended, while Prime Minister Theresa May announced that a national day of commemoration would be held every year.

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in a racially motivated attack in Eltham, south London, in 1993.

