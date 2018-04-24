Royal baby: How the day unfolded
It didn't take too long for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's second son to be introduced to the world.

After he was born at 11:01 BST on Monday, they emerged from hospital with the baby prince just before 18:00 BST.

But for royal fans there was a lot of excitement to be had during those seven hours. Here are the highlights.

