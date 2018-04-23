What is the EU Customs Union?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Five steps to understanding the EU Customs Union
The government has restated its commitment to leaving the EU's Custom Union - ahead of a symbolic vote on the issue this week.
But what is it? We explain.
-
23 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window