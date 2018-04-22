Memorable marathon duo reunited in London
London Marathon: Matthew Rees and David Wyeth reunited

One of the most memorable moments of the 2017 London Marathon was when Matthew Rees helped a struggling David Wyeth over the finish line.

The two men ran the marathon again this year, and finished just minutes apart.

